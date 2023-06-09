New River Restoration Ideas
In this wonderful story by Juliet Grable over in Hatch Magazine, you can learn about new river restoration techniques that are gaining steam across the country. As it becomes more imperative to restore rivers to their natural state, we should use any and all tools at our disposal. The ideas Grable outlines here are forward-thinking, but could certainly make a big difference in the coming years.
Read the story here.
Supreme Court Narrows Scope of Clean Water Act
