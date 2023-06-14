Montana FWP Proposes Restrictions to Big Hole

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) officials have proposed new angling restrictions for the Big Hole, Ruby, and Beaverhead Rivers in Southern Montana. These restrictions are proposed as a result of continually diminishing trout populations, which FWP officials blame on low flows and high water temperatures.

To combat this, FWP officials are proposing shortened seasons on sections of the Beaverhead and Big Hole Rivers, with reduced harvest available on all three rivers. In addition, changes will be made to artificial lures only with single-point hooks on the Beaverhead.

