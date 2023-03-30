Grundens Launches Boundary Wader Collection

Grundens – a brand well-known for building excellent rain and foul-weather gear – has just launched their new Boundary Wader collection. These waders are built from GORE-TEX, and come in both men’s and women’s sizes. An option for a zip-front wader is available for men only.

The waders feature four layers of GORE-TEX material in the lower portion, and three layers in the upper. Grundens also reimagined the suspender system, building something they think anglers will find all-day comfort in while wearing.

Grundens released a new wading boot as well, that’s included in the Boundary family. The Boundary Wading Boot features a premium waterproof leather upper and a molded in-heel contour, for all-day comfort.

You can view the new wading collection here.