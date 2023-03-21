Loomis Debuts IMX-PRO V2 Rods
G. Loomis has announced the launch of a new family of fly rods – the IMX PRO V2. These rods build off the popularity of the existing IMX-PRO series, and feature a Salt, Freshwater, and Short Spey model.
The IMX PRO V2 rods are priced starting at $595, making them more affordable than the current top-of-the-line offerings from Loomis. Per a press release, “every rod in the lineup exemplifies the brand’s dedication to advancing the craft, combining relentless durability and unmatched performance. Multi-Taper Design, Conduit Core, and GL-7 technologies feature throughout the series, resulting in the perfect balance of innovative proprietary material use and allocation throughout the rod.”
You can view the new rod series here.
