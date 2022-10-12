Greys Releases Lance Fly Rod

Greys has released a new family of fly rods, dubbed the Lance. This is a sub-$200 fly rod that Greys says packs in features commonly found in flagship models. The blank is an intermediate-modulus graphite with a low resin content, meaning it’ll have a softer action without extra weight. Greys opted for AAA cork on the handle, alignment dots on all sections, and a fully anodized reel seat.

The Lance will be available this fall from your local Greys dealer. In the meantime, you can learn more about Greys here.