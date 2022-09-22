Is Florida the New Amazon?

Exotic, nonnative fish are as much a part of Florida’s fishing as tarpon in Key West. From barramundi to peacock bass, the opportunity to catch fish you’d normally need to travel to South America to see is becoming more and more of an attraction for anglers.

That’s the case made by Joe Cermele, anyways, in this recent piece of his for Outdoor Life. Florida is slowly becoming a cheaper, easier-to-access Amazon fishery. Obviously, the impact on native fish is terrible, but with no real solutions in place to reverse course and restore native fish in Florida, anglers may have no choice but to embrace the menagerie of fish in the Sunshine State.

