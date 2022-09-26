New Nonprofit Supports Healing Through Fishing

A new nonprofit has been launched to help people find peace and healing while out on the water. Reeling in Recovery works to support people in becoming sober from drug and alcohol addictions. A press release from Reeling in Recovery, highlighting what they do, is below.

Finding peace, healing and community on the river are the goals of the new non-profit, Reeling in Recovery. While catching (and releasing) a beautiful fish is every fly fisher’s goal, time on the river and connection to nature is the therapy that most recovering addicts will benefit from. Reeling in Recovery was founded by avid anglers and people who are in active recovery from alcohol or drug abuse and now the organization’s first retreat this month has introduced others to the therapeutic sport of fly fishing.

“By connecting with others in the recovery community you build a support network. We want to break the barrier of isolation,” says Becca Sue Klein, Executive Director. “Sharing our experiences can bring us one step closer to continued sobriety. Our team and Board of Directors are dedicated to helping those in recovery.”

Reeling in Recovery retreats are free, and open to those who have chosen to live their personal truth – a life without alcohol and drugs. The Reeling in Recovery network also strives to serve as a safe space and resource for the sober fly angler who is doing the work one day at a time through volunteer opportunities at retreats and connections at fly fishing events and through social media platforms.

Participants in the retreats do not have to have previous experience fly fishing and can learn at their own pace. “The primary goal is to enjoy the outdoors, have fun and experience something new,” says Klein.

September is also National Recovery Month, started in 1989, as a national observance to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

Throughout the month of September, Reeling in Recovery is partnering with United Women on the Fly (UWOTF) to boost followers and build community. Through a promotion on Instagram, the group will give away a BOTE Breeze Aero 10′8″ Classic Teak Inflatable Paddle Board, an Orvis 8wt Rod/Reel combo, UWOTF’s Fly Fishing 101 and 201 online courses and swag and a “Finding Your Footing on the Fly” 60-minute private virtual class, and other items are being added to the package as they work to increase their followers. To enter, follow @ReelingInRecovery and @UnitedWomenOnTheFly on Instagram and tag one of your Instagram friends in the comments of the original announcement post.

“Sharing what you do with others to take your recovery one day at a time could make all the difference to someone who is struggling,” says Andy Weiner, Board President. “It works if you work it. And yes, our participants get out of our program what they put into it. Recovery is a ‘we’ program and we look forward to walking (or wading!) this journey with the fly fishing and recovery communities.”

From participant Ginny: “I simply wanted to add another layer of “Thanks” to the mix as I am truly grateful to have participated in such a wonderful event! It was a fun day and a beautiful, spiritual and moving experience. Thanks for doing such a great job setting things up and organizing.”