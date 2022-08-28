Public Comment Period for Madison River
The Madison River Work Group is seeking public comments about proposal for new commercial use and recreation management policies on the Madison River in Montana. As the river has become increasingly crowded, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has created a 12-person work group to address the issues surrounding the Madison.
You can learn more about the specific recommendations, and leave your own comments, here.
←Previous Story
US Protections for Salmon, Steelhead Remain in Place
Show Comments