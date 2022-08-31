Klamath River Dams Approved for Removal

According to Sonia Waraich of the Times-Standard in Eureka, California, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced its recommendation to approve the Klamath River Renewal Corporation’s proposal to remove the J.C. Boyle, Copco No. 1, Copco No.2, and Iron Gate dams off the Klamath River.

Removing these dams on the Klamath River could begin early next year, and bodes well for conservation in the area.

You can read more about the decision to remove the dams here.