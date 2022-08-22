US Protections for Salmon, Steelhead Remain in Place

After a five-year review of the data, U.S officials have determined that the ocean-going salmon and steelhead populations in the Snake River need continued protection under the Endangered Species Act. Officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made the decision.

The decision to continue listing these fish under the ESA supports the improvement of habitat, fish passage at dams, and improved hatchery practices. No mention was made of removing dams throughout the Snake River.

You can find more information about the decision here.