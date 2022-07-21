Yampa River Closes to Fishing

The Yampa River near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, has closed to fishing due to high water temperatures, per Steamboat Pilot & Today. Commercial users – fly fishing guides – are prohibited from spending time on the river; however, the closure for everyone else is voluntary. Unlike other rivers in the Rocky Mountain West, officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife didn’t feel the need to initiate a mandatory closure.

