Yampa River Closes to Fishing

July 21, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

yampa riverThe Yampa River near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, has closed to fishing due to high water temperatures, per Steamboat Pilot & TodayCommercial users – fly fishing guides – are prohibited from spending time on the river; however, the closure for everyone else is voluntary. Unlike other rivers in the Rocky Mountain West, officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife didn’t feel the need to initiate a mandatory closure.

