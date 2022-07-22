Update on Colorado River Crisis
As anyone living in the Mountain West has heard, the Colorado River is in serious trouble. Lower basin states (California, Nevada, and Arizona) are facing huge water cuts, while leaders grapple with a river system that 40 million people rely on.
Ian James, a staff writer for The Los Angeles Times, put together this great story on the current issues facing the Colorado River. You can learn more about the peril the river is in by reading the story.
←Previous Story
Yampa River Closes to Fishing
Show Comments