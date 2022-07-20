Story: Giving Voice to an Ailing River

This story, by Bradley W. Parks of Oregon Public Broadcasting, highlights how much trouble rivers like the Deschutes are in. Parks’ story follows guide Amy Hazel as she comes to terms with how different the Deschutes is now than when she started guiding in 1999. In particular, the dry fly fishing has declined so sharply that Hazel says she’s lost clients to other locales where dry fly fishing is much better.

This story certainly paints a bleak picture of the future of the Deschutes, but it doesn’t have to be this bad, either. Click here to read the story and learn more about the issues facing this iconic Oregon river.