Story: Emily Bastian Casting Through the Glass Ceiling

If you’re not familiar with Emily Bastian, you should take a few minutes to read through this fantastic profile of her by Brian Irwin in Fly Fisherman Magazine.

Bastian is currently the vice chair for the Native Fish Coalition, which she founded alongside Bob Mallard, Ted Williams, and Tom Dickens in 2017. Before that, Bastian worked as a Maine game warden, a field biologist, and a Registered Maine Guide. She’s had a successful career and made a lasting impact on preserving native fish.

