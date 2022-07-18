Story: Fly Fishing is Dumb

In this story over at The Boston Globe, journalist Billy Baker begins by saying that fly fishing is dumb, and that he’d like someone to change his mind. According to Baker, he’s tried to fly fish unsuccessfully for over a year, which most fly anglers can relate to in some fashion. In a last attempt to divine some enjoyment from fly fishing, Baker enlisted the help of the one and only Tom Rosenbauer.

If anyone could change Baker’s mind, it’d be Rosenbauer.

