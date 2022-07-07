Story: Aging Gracefully as a Fly Angler

Getting old seems to be on just about everybody’s minds, if only because we’re all so aware of how quickly time passes these days.

If you’re worried about how your fly fishing will look the older you get – opportunities to be on the water, to travel, to see friends – then you should read this story from Richard Chiappone in Fly Fisherman Magazine.

The story details how to age gracefully as a fly angler, and it’s a fun read. Find it here.