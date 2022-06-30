Story: Fly Guy

Brian Flecshig has made an impressive name for himself in fly fishing over the past 30 years as he’s operated Mad River Outfitters. Flechsig started the business in 1994, determined to make a fly shop work in Columbus, Ohio.

And work, it has. Mad River Outfitters has a cult following on YouTube, and Flechsig is widely recognized as one of the best educators in all of fly fishing.

Recently, Randy Edwards over at Columbus Monthly put together this great feature story on Flechsig and Mad River Outfitters. You can read it here.