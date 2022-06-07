Author and Fly Fishing Event Founder Beau Beasley Profiled

Mark Taylor tells the story of former Virginia paramedic Beau Beasley, who came to fly fishing through a fascination with popping bugs and went on to found the Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival and the Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival. Beasley has also written for MidCurrent and is the author of two books, Fly Fishing Virginia and Fly Fishing the Mid-Atlantic.

“Even as he puts the finishing touches on book number three—this one about fishing with veterans—Beasley still finds time to get out on the water. Not long ago, he tangled with a 120-pound blacktip shark off the North Carolina coast.”