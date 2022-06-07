The Passing of a Father, the Birth of a Passion
The passing of his father and thoughts about his two young boys inspired Jeff Davis to create rod builder Maine Fly Company. “‘How do I want to raise these boys? Dad coming home late and leaving early with a briefcase? Or Dad living a dream and inspiring these boys to do the same,’ he said. ‘That was very important to me.'”
Peggy Keyser tells the story in News Center Maine.
←Previous Story
Oregon State Slugger Uses Fly Fishing to Overcome Doubt
Next Story→
Author and Fly Fishing Event Founder Beau Beasley Profiled
Show Comments