The Passing of a Father, the Birth of a Passion

June 7, 2022 By: Marshall Cutchin

photo: Jessie Felix photography

The passing of his father and thoughts about his two young boys inspired Jeff Davis to create rod builder Maine Fly Company.  “‘How do I want to raise these boys? Dad coming home late and leaving early with a briefcase? Or Dad living a dream and inspiring these boys to do the same,’ he said. ‘That was very important to me.'”

Peggy Keyser tells the story in News Center Maine.