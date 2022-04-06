Redington Debuts New Trailblazer Rod

Redington’s all-new TRAILBLAZER is ready for anywhere you want to go because there are no good reasons to leave your fly rod at home.

The TRAILBLAZER IS DESIGNED to fit into all your outdoor adventures—whether your rig is packed to the gills with necessary provisions for a cross-country road trip or your backpack can’t stash any more weight. The all-new 6-piece rod is designed with a small footprint and compact tube, ideal for long treks. Seriously, it’s the lightest rod we’ve ever built. The TRAILBLZER is complemented by a spicy red blank with hints of neon green to set your style and adventures ablaze.

Scouting for risers at high alpine lakes? Pack the 9’ 5wt for the little extra oomph needed to punch through windy conditions. Prefer to bushwhack through small streams in the backcountry? Reach for the 7’6″ 3wt to accompany you on ultra-light activities.

Sometimes the best fly fishing adventures come with a long walk in the woods, spontaneous roadside stops, and a rod that rises to every opportunity. When the backcountry beckons or the open road calls, The TRAILBLAZER sets the standard for durable, lightweight, and compact travel wherever the map leads.

The TRAILBLAZER comes in 2 sizes: 7’6” 3wt 6pc and a 9’ 5wt 6pc. Included is a compact rod tube and lifetime warranty. MSRP: $249.99