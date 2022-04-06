Redington Announces Updated Butter Stick Rod

New for Spring 2022, Redington has completely revamped the fiberglass cult-classic BUTTER STICK. Its fresh new look carries a strong nostalgic design from the days of shag carpet, roller disco, and Hendrix rippin’. And like all things good and vintage, it’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is fun and functional. Whether you’re fishing blue lines for brook trout, slingin’ dries on a

tasty tailwater, or chasing bucket mouths at your local bass pond—the BUTTER STICK bend will have you buggin’ out.

The all-new BUTTER STICK comes with a Translucent Sunshine Yellow blank which looks as radical as it feels in hand. Redington’s fiberglass T-glass construction improves overall rod strength and our Heritage Design provides a classic medium action casting stroke—taking you back to a time when living in the moment was everything.

Redington has added new upgrades to the handle, including a Traditional Half Wells for a more comfortable grip, a cork reel seat for (even more) retro styling, and a Threaded Lock Nut to keep your reel exactly where you need it. The BUTTER STICK is now a 4-piece rod for smooth travel and convenient storage.

The BUTTER STICK comes in 3 sizes: 7’ 3wt, 7’6” 4wt, and 8’ 5wt. Included are a rod tube and lifetime warranty. MSRP: $279.99