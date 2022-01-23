Story: “In Praise of the Mighty Whitey”

Tom Reed wrote this story for Fly Fisherman Magazine a few years ago, and they recently republished it online. The story is an ode to whitefish, an oft-maligned native fish here in the West that has more business in our rivers than browns or rainbows.

Whitefish are a fantastic catch on a fly rod. Just last week I got into a mess of them on the Green River, including a few over 20 inches. They put just as big a bend in the rod as any trout.

If you’ve turned your nose up at whitefish before, take the time to read through Reed’s piece. It’ll likely change how you think about these fantastic native fish.

Read the story here.