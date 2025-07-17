Podcast: Who is the Finest Fishing Guide Who Ever Lived? With Tom Rosenbauer and Monte Burke

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 31:35]

Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is one of fly fishing’s best writers and storytellers, Monte Burke, whose stories you may have seen in Garden & Gun, Forbes, or The Drake—or perhaps you’ve read his books, Lords of the Fly and Rivers Always Reach the Sea. To discover who Monte, and many other people (including Tom) consider the finest fly-fishing guide who ever lived, you’ll have to listen to the podcast.

In the Fly Box, there are some questions that will help many other fly fishers solve problems they may have, including: