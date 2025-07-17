Podcast: Who is the Finest Fishing Guide Who Ever Lived? With Tom Rosenbauer and Monte Burke
[Interview starts at 31:35]
Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is one of fly fishing’s best writers and storytellers, Monte Burke, whose stories you may have seen in Garden & Gun, Forbes, or The Drake—or perhaps you’ve read his books, Lords of the Fly and Rivers Always Reach the Sea. To discover who Monte, and many other people (including Tom) consider the finest fly-fishing guide who ever lived, you’ll have to listen to the podcast.
In the Fly Box, there are some questions that will help many other fly fishers solve problems they may have, including:
- A listener informs us about the different grain weights in standard fly lines, and how there is a much bigger percentage difference in lighter lines than heavier ones.
- What do you think about hooks that get left in a fish’s mouth?
- What would you look for in an ideal brook trout spot?
- How can I keep panfish from grabbing my carp flies?
- Is there an advantage to silicone fly boxes over ones with foam strips?
- If I practice casting with my 4-weight fiberglass rod, will that affect my casting on other rods?
- How and when do you use a dubbing loop?
- The solid metal eyes on my redfish flies sink too quickly. Should I use bead chain or plastic eyes instead?
- What is it about Coq de Leon feathers that make it worth using?
