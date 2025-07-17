Video: How Casting for Recovery Offers Fly Fishing & Healing for Breast Cancer Survivors

Casting for Recovery offers a unique retreat program for breast cancer survivors that harnesses the therapeutic benefits of fly fishing. Founded in 1996 in Vermont by a breast-reconstructive surgeon and a fly-fishing guide, the activity was recognized for its potential as physical therapy to help with scar tissue following radiation and reconstruction. Participants, such as the 14 women at the Front Range Colorado retreat in this video, are in various stages of their cancer journey and are taught to fly fish, culminating in a day on the river.

Beyond the physical advantages, Casting for Recovery provides an essential opportunity for healing, community, and connection, fostering a peer support group where women can share their feelings in a safe space and combat the isolation often associated with cancer treatment. This weekend away allows women, who often prioritize others, to show up for themselves and experience the joy of nature and learning something new.

Click here to learn more about Casting for Recovery