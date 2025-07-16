Nonnative Brown Trout Found in Montana’s Flathead River, Threatening Native Cutthroats
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has confirmed that a non-native brown trout has been caught in the Flathead River, which is one of the last strongholds for native westslope cutthroats. Because brown trout can outcompete the native fish for resources, the state is asking anglers to kill every brown trout caught in the watershed and to bring the fish to an FWP office, so they can study it.
←Previous Story
Check out the Brooks Falls "Bear Cam" from Alaska
Show Comments