Why Bass? Reflecting on America’s Favorite Fish

It’s no secret that, even with as fervently as us fly anglers love trout, bass are still the most popular gamefish in the United States. Even with the proliferation of the rainbow trout, bass still have a sizeable lead in the popularity contest here in America.

How did that come to be? And perhaps more interestingly, why bass? That’s a question Pete Robbins over at The Meat Eater tries to answer in his most recent story. You can read it here.