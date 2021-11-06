Long, graceful casts on empty rivers is the quintessential image of fly fishing for most anglers. But it’s also the least productive image, in the sense that you don’t catch many fish with your fly in the air.

That’s the premise of Dom Swentosky’s latest opinion piece over at Troutbitten, where he details why false casting is a waste of time. While I wouldn’t call it a complete waste, Dom is definitely right in that many of us spend too much time false casting, and not enough time with flies in the water.

Read the rest of Dom’s thoughts here.