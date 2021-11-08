How to Fly Fish the Backcountry
Tim Huckaby, over at Backpacker.com, put together a great story that’ll likely have folks daydreaming all through winter. It’s about bringing backpacking and fly fishing together, something those of us here in the Rockies are well accustomed to, but which probably isn’t familiar to anglers from other, less remote areas of the country.
The story is full of great tips and information. Read it in full here.
Why Bass? Reflecting on America's Favorite Fish
