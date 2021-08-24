Colorado Nonprofit Helps Men Fight Mental Illness

It’s not a surprise to any of us who fish when we see fly fishing being leveraged as a tool to fight mental illness. All of us, I think, have partaken of that unique aspect of this sport at least once.

And a Colorado nonprofit is taking that healing power of fly fishing to a bigger stage. By using fly fishing to help men cope with mental illness, Fishing the Good Fight is putting the need for mental health front-and-center in a way that men can relate with.

Read a full feature on the company here.