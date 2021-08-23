The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Guide

This profile on Kyle Schaefer in Maine Magazine highlights his two guide operations, which are reportedly completely carbon-neutral. This makes Schaefer the first officially designated carbon-neutral guide in the world, although I think the folks running the Rewa Eco Lodge would like a word.

Whether or not being carbon-neutral (offsetting as much carbon as you emit) is an effective environmental strategy remains to be seen. But it’s worth admiring Schaefer’s commitment to his principles.

You can read the story in full here.