Oregon Ballot Initiative Seeks to Ban Fishing

Every year, it feels like there’s always a few crackpot state legislators who get a wild hair and try to ban hunting and fishing. Earlier this year, a California Assemblyman introduced a bill to ban black bear hunting. It failed and never made it out of committee.

And that’s how we’re here, looking at a new ballot initiative in Oregon. If passed, it would ban hunting and fishing, in addition to a slew of other activities animal rights activists see as inhumane.

The ballot initiative needs 112,000 signatures by July 2022, to put it on the November 2022 statewide ballot.

You can read more about the initiative here.