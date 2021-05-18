Release Fly Travels Launches Fundraiser for Jungle Tarpon Reserve

Release Fly Travel has announced a fundraising campaign to support rainforest wildlife that uses the riparian habitat along the Río Frío in Costa Rica, which is prime tarpon habitat.

“The exposure the study brings will hopefully help support a better plan for the conservation of this incredible rainforest habitat in the area, but it will also most certainly benefit what makes us tick – the aquatic species, AKA TARPON! The future of this incredible forest and its many wild animals will be impacted by the results of this interesting and important first step!”

You can learn more and help support this project by donating at the project’s fundraising page.