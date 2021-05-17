Cheeky Schoolie Tournament Raffle for Striped Bass Conservation

The 2021 Cheeky Schoolie Tournament will be held Saturday, May 22nd on Cape Cod. Anyone can purchase raffle tickets for more than $7,500 worth of great gear from the Schoolie Tournament sponsors, including Yeti, Trager, Simms, Costa and many more. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go to conservation partners for Schoolie: Keep Fish Wet, American Saltwater Guides Association and Stripers Forever. The drawing happens on their Live Stream, Saturday night 7:00pm EST. Read more below…

The Cheeky Schoolie Tournament is celebrating its 10th year. Competitors will fish and celebrate striped bass in a covid-safe environment on the hollowed striper grounds of Cape Cod on May 22nd. The Cheeky Schoolie Tournament, which is presented by Simms, focuses on fun, participation, and giving back. While the competition is fierce at the top of the leader board, everyone involved has the chance to walk away with great raffle prizes. More importantly the official conservation partners, Keep Fish Wet, Stripers Forever and the American Saltwater Guide Association, have the chance to educate anglers and viewers on striped bass policy, proper fish handling and efforts we can all take to ensure striped bass are around for generations to come. All three will nonprofit partners receive large donations from the tournament proceeds. That’s right! 100% of the proceeds go to striped bass conservation.

The Cheeky Schoolie Tournament has grown for a decade because of three simple principals according to founder and CEO of host company Cheeky Fishing. “We have always been focused on three things: the fish, the anglers and the fun,” said Upton recently. “We have kept the barrier to entry low and affordable so any angler can come, have fun, and be successful. All you need is a fly rod and reel, and maybe a pair of waders. But most importantly, the fish are well taken care of as we strictly enforce catch-and-release and best practices for safe fish handling thanks to the science-based recommendations of Keep Fish Wet.”

The tournament can also be enjoyed even if you are miles from Cape Cod and have never even seen a striped bass. There are two ways for anyone to participate. First, you can buy a public raffle ticket and 100% of proceeds will go to our nonprofit partners. More than $10,000 worth of great gear from our partners is up for grabs. You can find the tickets for sale at the Schoolie Raffle for Striped Bass Conservation Page on the Cheeky Fishing Website. Second, tune into the live broadcast and virtual awards ceremony Saturday night at 7:00 pm EST. See the action unfold, hear from special guests and check to see if those raffle tickets were the lucky winners. You can find the link on the Schoolie home page of the Cheeky Fishing website.