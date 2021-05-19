May 18, 2021

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Welcomes Three New Board Members

Miami, FL – Business leaders Evan Carruthers and Ambrose Monell have joined the Board of Directors of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT), along with renowned Florida Keys fishing guide Captain Rick Ruoff.

“We are honored to welcome Evan, Ambrose, and Rick to the Board of Directors,” said Jim McDuffie, BTT President and CEO. “We will benefit greatly from their leadership and expertise as we pursue our mission to conserve the flats fishery.”

Carruthers is Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner at Castlelake, LP, which he co-founded. He serves on the boards of several non-profit organizations and is a member of the national development committee for Pheasants Forever. An avid fly angler, Carruthers regularly participates in Florida Keys fishing tournaments.

Monell is President of the Ambrose Monell Foundation and the G. Unger Vetlesen Foundation. Monell serves on the boards of the Peregrine Fund, Wildlife Conservation Society, and the Monell Chemical Senses Center. He is a former trustee of Atlantic Salmon Federation and the Marine Biological Laboratory (Woods Hole, MA), and former Overseer of the Hoover Institute at Stanford University.

Ruoff has been a Florida Keys fishing guide for 50 years. After graduating from the University of Miami with a degree in marine biology, he began guiding in 1970 and was elected Commodore of the Islamorada Fishing Guides Association, forerunner of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, in 1976. He is credited with strengthening the organization and deepening its involvement in conservation issues, including Everglades restoration.

The full list of BTT’s Board of Directors is available here:

https://www.bonefishtarpontrust.org/board-of-directors/



About Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s mission is to conserve bonefish, tarpon and permit—the species, their habitats and the larger fisheries they comprise. BTT pursues this mission across the southeastern US, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean through science-based conservation, education and advocacy.