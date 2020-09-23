The Pros and Cons of Swimming With a Hammer Head
The New York Times has really been pulling out all the stops lately to publish fishing-related content, it seems. And with this recent article about hammerhead sharks, they’re really catering to the tarpon crowd, because tarpon anglers often see hammerheads when fishing.
Anyways – this article is full of interesting facts about hammerheads, and their unique anatomy. Give it a read in full here.
←Previous Story
Orvis's Simon Perkins Interviewed on Yahoo Finance
Show Comments