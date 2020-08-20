Orvis’ Simon Perkins Interviewed on Yahoo Finance
Yahoo Finance had Orvis president Simon Perkins on for an interview about how the longtime fly fishing retail giant is maintaining and growing its customer base during the pandemic.
Any time that fly fishing gets major attention in a big news source, it’s always worth our time as anglers to watch and share. The more folks we have who are interested and invested in fly fishing – and eventually, conservation – the better.
You can watch the entire interview here.
←Previous Story
Check Your Basement for Old Fishing Gear
Show Comments