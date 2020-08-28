MeatEater Launches “Bent” Fishing Podcast

I’ve long been a fan of the MeatEater crew. They get folks involved in the outdoors – and conservation – in a lot of the right ways, and do it with class. MeatEater hasn’t ever felt like an exclusive club, which is part of why it’s so hugely popular.

Enter the new podcast “Bent.” Hosts Joe Cermele and Miles Nolte team up to deliver a fast-paced, fun fishing podcast that MeatEater describes as “not slow.”

You can read a more detailed release about the show here, courtesy of Fly Lords.