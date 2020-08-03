Snake River Dams to Stay for Now

While it’s not exactly a surprise, it’s still disheartening to hear the news that the four dams on the Lower Snake River won’t be removed anytime soon. According to news shared by the Wild Steelhead Coalition and ABC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, and Bonneville Power Administration released a joint Environmental Impact Statement that says the dams need to stay in place on Snake River.

The dams are one of the biggest hurdles facing salmon and steelhead as they migrate to and from the Pacific Ocean to spawn. Not only do the dams create more work for fish to maneuver around them, but the dammed up sections of river also warm to temperatures that aren’t friendly to steelhead and salmon survival.

You can read more about the issue here.