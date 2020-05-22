Redington Debuts New Rods and Reels

The fly fishing world has been light on news of new gear these days (understandably so), but Redington is giving gear junkies something to salivate over.

The company is introducing two new rod families – the TRACE and STRIKE rods. The TRACE replaces the Hydrogen rod lineup, while the STRIKE is dedicated to Euro nymphing.

In addition to the rods, Redington is releasing a new reel dubbed the RUN, and giving anglers another color choice in the RISE series.

For more details, you can read this announcement in Hatch Magazine.