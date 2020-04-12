Fly Fishing Show sets 2021 Dates

The Fly Fishing Show® – a cornucopia of new rods, reels, clothes, fly tying and casting demonstrations, seminars and vacation destinations – has scheduled six venues for 2021, announced Ben Furimsky, President and CEO.

Fly Fishing Shows will begin in early Jan. and conclude in March, he said.

Locations, dates and exhibition facilities for 2021 are:

Denver – Jan. 8, 9 and 10, the Denver Mart;

Marlborough, Mass. – Jan. 22, 23 and 24, Royal Plaza Trade Center;

Edison, NJ – Jan. 29, 30 and 31, New Jersey Convention and Expo Center;

Atlanta – Feb. 5 and 6, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth;

Pleasanton, Calif. – Feb. 19, 20 and 21, Alameda County Fairgrounds; and

Lancaster, Penn. – March 6 and 7, Lancaster County Convention Center.

A Seattle-area show in Lynnwood was forced to cancel due to a facility scheduling conflict. “We are already in preliminary site discussions and hope to return in 2022,” said Furimsky.

Previous and potential 2021 exhibitors seeking applications for contracts or to be placed on a waiting list for booth space may contact the Fly Fishing Show at http://flyfishingshow.com/exhibitor-info; email [email protected] or phone (814) 443-3638.