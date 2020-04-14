FlyOn Development Launches SwiftTrack

The inception of The FlyOn Development Center LLC began as a Cottage Business midsummer 2019 in Austin Texas and have since introduced products that have attributes that surpass current techniques used in the Strike Indicator, Sighter and Suspender Fly Fishing Accessory Market Space that will revolutionize the Sighter to Leader attachment method currently in use today.

SwiftTrack is the newest addition to the Sliding Band Sighter Product Line and now available. Orders will be packaged with a quantity of (5) by Product Number only.

New configuration

New materials

Targeted for 12 to 22 nymphing in the range up to and including fast riffle

Drift tracking

Tested to achieve a positive floatation capability

Provided in assorted colors

Pearl flash post

Adjustment on the leader can be made easily by wetting your thumb and forefinger, then gasping only the band to relocate to a different location

Easy on and off leader with no distortion/damage, no floatant required for buoyancy, and sighter is perpendicular to the leader

