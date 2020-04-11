Orvis Launches New Wet Wading Shoe

Orvis recently announced the launch of the PRO Approach Shoe, a new piece of wet wading footwear that Orvis believes to be a game-changer in the wet wading industry.

The PRO Approach Shoe is built for long hikes, wet wading and the boat. It features a non-marking version of the Michelin® Outdoor Extreme rubber outsole found on the PRO Boot that provides 43% better wet rubber traction. The PRO Approach Shoe was our most talked about, interest generating product at IFTD 2019 and though the winter Fly Fishing Show circuit.

The PRO Approach Shoe is on sale now at dealers and CD retailing for $149 – Available in Strom and Camouflage, Mens sizes 7-14