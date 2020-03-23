DeYoung Coloring Contest
If you’re looking for a great way to stave off cabin fever at the moment, this new contest from the Derek DeYoung Studio is just what you need.
Per their website:
Download image of your choice at the link Here
Print it, Color it, Post it (on Instagram or Facebook) and #deyoungcoloringcontest
*At the bottom of your Coloring Page please circle whether you are under 16 or 16 and older*
Ends March 27th, 6 p.m.
Participants in the Coloring Contest get 20% off at www.derekdeyoung.com (Expires March 27th)
Coupon Code at the bottom of your downloaded Coloring Page
←Previous Story
Fisheries Fund Artist Auction
Show Comments