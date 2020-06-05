New Movie Celebrates Fly Fishing

Amidst the pandemic pandemonium, Aaron Weisblatt – an Oscar-nominated director – released a fantastic documentary about fly fishing’s American roots. “Land of Little Rivers” is a thoroughly enjoyable history lesson on how fly fishing started here in the States, as well as a look into those responsible for helping it continue.

The film is beautifully shot, and this review from Michael Calleri in the Niagara Gazette is a fantastic commentary on an important movie.

You can view the trailer below, or click this link to purchase and watch the film.