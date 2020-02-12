The AFFTA Fisheries Fund Artist Auction closes at the end of the month – and there are still plenty of great items left to bid on. This art features some of the biggest names in fly fishing – including Derek DeYoung.

You can check out the auction here, and read on below for more information about the AFFTA Fisheries Fund.

The AFFTA Fisheries Fund was established in late 2014 with the main objective of funding organizations and projects focused on fisheries conservation and education. From grassroots projects to national-level initiatives, the Fund supports the important work that’s happening to preserve and protect our vital resources and attract more people to fly fishing. Over the past 5 years, we have granted over $160,000 to 20 different fresh- and saltwater projects nationwide.

The AFFTA Fisheries Fund Artist Initiative is a celebration of the amazing fly fishing artist community we have, and the unique beauty of our saltwater fisheries – which all need our support to protect them from overfishing and conserve their abundance for generations to come.

All winning bids will go to the Fisheries Fund in support of the projects and organizations that are working every day to ensure the health and future of our fisheries.

Thank you for your generosity – bid early, bid often!