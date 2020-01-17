Douglas Sky G Rod Review

Over the past month, I’ve had the opportunity to fish the brand new Douglas Sky G, in a 9′ 5wt. This rod won the 2020 Yellowstone Angler 5-weight Shootout for Best Presentation Rod, and it’s one of the more memorable rods I’ve ever fished.

My full review of the rod is up over at Hatch Magazine. If you’re curious about this new rod, and why it won the coveted Shootout crown, take a look at the review.