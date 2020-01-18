Sage Payload Rod Review

Sage is a household name in the fly fishing world, and for good reason. They’ve long been at the forefront of rod building innovation, and continue to produce great fly fishing tools. Where I come from, here in the Rockies, Sage has a reputation as a faster-action, stiff rod that slices through a Wyoming wind like a hot knife through butter.

While that’s not the case with every Sage fly rod, that is what the new Payload was designed for. The folks over at Fly Fisherman reviewed this new rod, and it’s worth a look. If you’re in the market for a rod that’ll handle big streamers, or long nymph rigs, this rod deserves some consideration.