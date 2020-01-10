Simms Launches Full Line of New Spring 2020 Products

Simms Fishing Products, the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear, footwear, and technical apparel in fishing, announced the launch of the Spring 2020 product line on Jan. 8, 2020. Simms unveiled the full line at ICAST (July, 2019) and IFTD (October, 2019). Between the two shows, Simms garnered nine Best of Show awards from the Spring 2020 line alone. Designed for anglers fishing rivers, lakes, and oceans, the complete Spring 2020 line is available now in select retail stores and online at www.simmsfishing.com.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the release of the spring line. Once again, our product team has done an outstanding job of making the best even better and also bringing new product innovations to the table,” said Casey Sheahan, CEO of Simms. “In my mind, not only is this a pivotal collection of technical fishing gear, it’s a collection that makes a statement because it truly represents what Simms is all about.”

The Simms spring 2020 line features the expansion of the G4, Dry Creek®, SolarFlex® and BugStopper® collections, along with a wider selection of outerwear for women.