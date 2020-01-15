Fly Tying Tutorial: CDC Midge Pupa

It’s the time of year when trout rise to microscopic midges in absolutely frigid water. Rivers are a lot less crowded this time of year, probably because most anglers have the common sense to not risk hypothermia for a few trout.

For those who do love winter fishing, though, this CDC midge pupa is an absolute must. The folks over at Fly Fish Food show how to tie it, and it’s a fly I’d personally recommend to anyone.

