The Trick to Catching Trout Anywhere

In his latest piece for Hatch Magazine, Chris Hunt tells a story that contains one of the more poignant observations about fly fishing that I’ve come across in years. While on a trip in Patagonia, Hunt is enjoying one of the finest dry-fly fishing days he’s ever had. Then, he remembers something that Tom Rosenbauer – the iconic face of fly fishing for so many years now – said once, a year prior to the Patagonia trip.

The caddis is the most dishonest fly. And if you can remember the why behind the caddis’s pathological lying, you can catch trout anywhere.

Make sure to read the story. The insight from Rosenbauer is pretty incredible, and it’s great that Hunt shared this with the fly fishing community.